Canada

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 400

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 8:55 am
Scene of a collision on northbound Highway 400 early Wednesday.
Scene of a collision on northbound Highway 400 early Wednesday. OPP/Twitter

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he lost control of his own vehicle, got out to assess the damage and was struck by another vehicle on Highway 400 northbound early Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on Highway 400 northbound approaching Langstaff just after 5 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a man was driving a black vehicle when he lost control for unknown reasons and struck the guardrail before coming to a stop in a live lane.

Schmidt said the driver then got out of his vehicle to assess the damage and was struck by a silver SUV.

Police said the man who was hit was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He also had a passenger in his vehicle who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the silver SUV was not injured.

Some northbound lanes are closed but Schmidt said they should be reopened within the hour.

With files from Alanna Rizza

