Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 400

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he lost control of his own vehicle, got out to assess the damage and was struck by another vehicle on Highway 400 northbound early Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on Highway 400 northbound approaching Langstaff just after 5 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a man was driving a black vehicle when he lost control for unknown reasons and struck the guardrail before coming to a stop in a live lane.

Schmidt said the driver then got out of his vehicle to assess the damage and was struck by a silver SUV.

Police said the man who was hit was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He also had a passenger in his vehicle who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the silver SUV was not injured.

Some northbound lanes are closed but Schmidt said they should be reopened within the hour.

—With files from Alanna Rizza

Collision: #Hwy400 NB at Langstaff. Black car lost control colliding with both concrete guid rails and coming to rest in a middle lane. Driver exited his vehicle as a silver SUV approached. SUV struck driver and vehicle, driver taken to hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/Yu4U1Pg24H — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 11, 2021