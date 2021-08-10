SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 395 new COVID-19 infections as number of active cases continues to climb

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 5:57 pm
B.C. reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. View image in full screen
B.C. reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Another 395 cases of COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Tuesday, along with no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 187 were in the Interior Health region. 61 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 100 were in the Fraser Health region, 31 were in Island Health, and 15 were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease climbed again to 71, up more than 35 per cent from Friday. Twenty-three patients are in intensive care.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 Modelling group warns about spike in cases' COVID-19 Modelling group warns about spike in cases
COVID-19 Modelling group warns about spike in cases

There are now 3,284 cases in the province, more than double the total reported last Tuesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There have been a total of 153,313 COVID-19 cases in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,777.

Read more: B.C. to reduce interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses to four weeks

The province said Tuesday that 82.1 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of vaccine, while 70.6 per cent have received two doses.

Click to play video: 'Time between COVID-19 vaccinations now shortened to ensure more get second vaccine' Time between COVID-19 vaccinations now shortened to ensure more get second vaccine
Time between COVID-19 vaccinations now shortened to ensure more get second vaccine

B.C.’s top doctor said Monday the province is reducing the interval between doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 49 days to 28 days, as the Delta variant continues to spread among unvaccinated people.

“We are reducing that interval… to help protect those people particularly living in regions with outbreaks,”  provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Getting fully vaccinated as quickly as possible helps up  that community protection.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagBC COVID-19 tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagbonnie henry update tagCOVID-BC tagBC COVID-19 update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers