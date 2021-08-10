B.C. reports 395 new COVID-19 infections as number of active cases continues to climb

Send this page to someone via email

Another 395 cases of COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Tuesday, along with no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 187 were in the Interior Health region. 61 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 100 were in the Fraser Health region, 31 were in Island Health, and 15 were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease climbed again to 71, up more than 35 per cent from Friday. Twenty-three patients are in intensive care.

There are now 3,284 cases in the province, more than double the total reported last Tuesday.

There have been a total of 153,313 COVID-19 cases in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,777.

The province said Tuesday that 82.1 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of vaccine, while 70.6 per cent have received two doses.

B.C.’s top doctor said Monday the province is reducing the interval between doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 49 days to 28 days, as the Delta variant continues to spread among unvaccinated people.

“We are reducing that interval… to help protect those people particularly living in regions with outbreaks,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“Getting fully vaccinated as quickly as possible helps up that community protection.”

