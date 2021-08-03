B.C. reports 742 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days as total case count tops 150K

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. reported 742 new cases of COVID-19 over the past four days along with one death.

There were 160 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 196 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, 185 from Sunday to Monday and 201 from Monday to Tuesday. Two of the cases were epi-linked.

More than half of the new cases were in the Interior Health region, which recorded 395 infections. Of the remaining cases, 115 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 165 were in the Fraser Health region, 42 were in Island Health, and 24 were in Northern Health. One new case involved a person who resides outside of Canada.

There are 53 people in hospital with the disease, an increase of six from Friday. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by three to 19.

There have been 150,631 total cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 1,544 are active.

The death, which was in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, brings the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,772.

The province said Tuesday that 81.4 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 67.3 per cent have received two doses.

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 243 new cases, with more than half in the Interior Health region.