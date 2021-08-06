B.C. reports 464 new COVID-19 cases amid more restrictions for Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in British Columbia as officials reported 464 new infections on Friday, the highest daily number since mid-May.

It marked the second consecutive day the province recorded more than 400 new cases.

The numbers come after B.C.’s top doctor reintroduced health restrictions in the Central Okanagan region amid a spike in cases.

Speaking at a hastily organized briefing on Friday afternoon, Health Minister Adrian Dix said more than 56 per cent of active cases were in the Interior Health authority, most of them in the Central Okanagan.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has risen to 279, the highest number since May 30.

Of the new cases, about 60 percent — 275 cases — were in the Interior Health region.

Seventy-two were in the Fraser Health region, 60 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 29 were in the Northern Health region and 27 were in the Island Health region.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in B.C. is up to 2,411. There have been 151,839 cases in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

There are 52 people in hospital with the disease, a decline of three from Thursday. The number of patients in intensive care rose by three to 24.

The province said Friday that more than 3.79 million people, 81.8 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.19 million people, 68.9 per cent of those eligible, have received both doses.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that B.C.’s most recent COVID-19 surge has been fueled by those between the ages of 20 and 40 who are unvaccinated or have only had one dose.

According to updated restrictions in the Central Okanagan, outdoor gatherings are limited once again to 50 people and indoor events have been reduced to five extra people, plus those in the household.

Nightclubs and bars are closed and liquor cut-off is at 10 p.m. at restaurants.

Henry said they’re asking people who intended to travel to the Central Okanagan to try to change their plans.

— with files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press