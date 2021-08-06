B.C. health officials to hold unscheduled Friday COVID-19 briefing

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials have scheduled a last-minute COVID-19 briefing for 2 p.m. PT on Friday.

On Thursday, B.C. reported more than 400 new cases — double what had been reported a week prior. Active cases also topped 2,000.

However, hospitalizations remained relatively stable, and Henry said that figure was “decoupling” from rising case counts.

She said the current surge is being driven by young adults aged 20 to 40, and that 95 per cent of new cases in the province were among people who were not fully immunized.

