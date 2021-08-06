SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials to hold unscheduled Friday COVID-19 briefing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the unvaccinated' B.C.’s rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the unvaccinated
SFU COVID-19 modeller Caroline Colijn breaks down the latest COVID-19 numbers, and discusses the potential ripple effects of rising case numbers.

B.C. health officials have scheduled a last-minute COVID-19 briefing for 2 p.m. PT on Friday.

Global News will carry the event live, featuring Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, on our website, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 402 new cases, daily new infections double in a week

On Thursday, B.C. reported more than 400 new cases — double what had been reported a week prior. Active cases also topped 2,000.

However, hospitalizations remained relatively stable, and Henry said that figure was “decoupling” from rising case counts.

She said the current surge is being driven by young adults aged 20 to 40, and that 95 per cent of new cases in the province were among people who were not fully immunized.

Click to play video: 'B.C. ‘looking at all options’ including vaccine passports' B.C. ‘looking at all options’ including vaccine passports
B.C. ‘looking at all options’ including vaccine passports
