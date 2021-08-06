SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

A look at places in B.C. with the best and worst COVID-19 vaccination rates

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'A look at B.C. cities with best and worst vaccination rates' A look at B.C. cities with best and worst vaccination rates
WATCH: Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has a look at the cities in our province doing their best and worst when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Amid rising COVID-19 case counts, health officials are urging British Columbians to get vaccinated.

The province said Thursday that 81.7 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 68.4 per cent have received their second dose.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 cases spike to more than 400 in B.C.' COVID-19 cases spike to more than 400 in B.C.
COVID-19 cases spike to more than 400 in B.C.

Some parts of B.C. are well ahead of the 80-per-cent mark while others lag.

Read more: 33K COVID-19 vaccine doses given on ‘Walk-in Wednesday’ as B.C. aims to boost immunizations

Some of the town’s with the lowest first-dose vaccination rates include:

  • Dawson Creek — 55.7 per cent
  • Creston — 63.2 per cent
  • Quesnel — 63 per cent
  • North Chilliwack — 67.2 per cent
  • Cowichan Valley – 71.9 per cent

On the flip side, these are some of the communities with the highest number of residents who have received first doses:

  • Whistler — 99.6 per cent
  • Oak Bay — 92.1 per cent
  • Sidney — 91.5 per cent
  • Gordon Head — 90.9 per cent

Four of B.C.’s Southern Gulf Islands — Pender, Galiano, Mayne and Saturna — have a combined vaccination rate of 90.8 per cent. But nearby Salt Spring Island has a vaccination rate in the mid-70s.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 402 new cases, daily new infections double in a week

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that B.C.’s most recent COVID-19 surge has been fuelled by those between the ages of 20 and 40 who are unvaccinated or have only had one dose.

The latest case count reached 402 on Thursday, a figure not seen since May, but Henry said clusters of infections were expected, adding that 95 per cent of those who are infected either haven’t been vaccinated or have only had one shot.

— With files from The Canadian Press

