33K COVID-19 vaccine doses given on ‘Walk-in Wednesday’ as B.C. aims to boost immunizations

More than 33,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in British Columbia on “Walk-in Wednesday” as health officials continue to seek ways to boost immunization rates in the province.

Vaccine clinics across B.C. offered doses of COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment on Wednesday.

A total of 33,277 doses were administered on Aug. 4, 16,505 of which were walk-ins that did not require a prior booking. Wednesday’s total was 3,773 higher than the 29,504 shots that were reported the day prior.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said 37.6 per cent of the drop-in appointments were first doses, making Wednesday one of the busiest days for first doses since June.

The walk-in clinics were offered the same day the province recorded the highest daily total COVID-19 cases since May. Health officials reported 342 new infections on Wednesday, half of which were in the Interior Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that 95 per cent of people across B.C. who are infected with COVID-19 are either not immunized or have received just one dose.

Dix encouraged British Columbians who are not fully immunized to register for an appointment. For first doses, all clinics offer the possibility of dropping in during their hours of operation.

He noted pop-up vaccination clinics were taking place at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver and the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Thursday as well as other locations across the province.

Other drop-in clinic locations are listed at the Vax for BC website.

Dix said Thursday that 81.7 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 68.4 per cent have received two doses.