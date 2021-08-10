75% of Ottawa adults have received 2 COVID-19 vaccine doses: Mayor Watson

Ottawa hit another COVID-19 vaccination milestone on Tuesday as the number of new cases in the city returned to double digits.
Mayor Jim Watson tweeted Tuesday that 75 per cent of adults in Ottawa aged 18 and older have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Monday, figures showed 84 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and up had received at least one dose, while 74 per cent had received both shots. The next fulsome vaccination update from OPH is set for Wednesday.
The local public health unit, meanwhile, reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active cases in the city rose to 75.
No new deaths related to the virus were reported in the past day.
The number of Delta variant cases in the city rose to 77 as of Tuesday, with a total of 32 reported in the past 30 days.
There are now two people in hospital locally with COVID-19, one fewer than the day before, with one patient still in the intensive care unit.
No new COVID-19 outbreaks were added in the latest report, with the sole ongoing outbreak in Ottawa affecting a child-care centre.
