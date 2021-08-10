Villeray neighbourhood struggles with parking woes during construction blitz

Send this page to someone via email

A significant section of Villeray Street in Montreal’s Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough has been turned into a no-parking zone.

Parking on the residential street has been removed temporarily, leaving some residents driving circles searching for space.

Patrick Bergeron says without warning bright orange signs appeared outside his door and he is now forced to park five blocks away to find available space.

“I come out in the morning and we have these signs all over the street. On both sides of Villeray and on adjacent side streets of the avenues,” Bergeron said.

“There is nowhere to go.”

Major construction is the reason for the parking problems.

The adjoining 6th Avenue is undergoing long overdue aquaduc work for the past month, as the city replaces the lead pipe system.

As that work continues, Villeray Street is scheduled to be repaved, leaving all available streets in the area blocked off for a 12 hour period during the day.

“It’s hell it really is,” Bergeron said. “There is no respect for the citizens. You have to deal with what is happening. When it is done it is done. ”

While understanding the work is necessary Bergeron says he would’ve hoped the city could come up with a better plan, one that would have the residents in mind.

Sylvain Ouellet, who is responsible for the city of Montreals water infrastructure, says the summer season is short and time is of the essence when it comes to major projects.

“A couple of days of problems during the summer time. After that almost ten years of peace.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A couple of days of problems during the summer time. After that almost ten years of peace."

“It’s a good trade-off,” Ouellet said.

Construction sites in the city are not allowed to be operating while sharing the same boards Ouellet said.

The work on Villerary Street seems to be an exception due to the short size of the repaving work needed for the street.

Ouellet said the project shouldn’t take more than a few days to a week to complete.

The aqueduct project on 6th avenue is almost finished according to city contractors who say they expect to have everything back to normal within a week.

Speaking to residents on Villeray Street, borough mayor Giuliana Fumagalli admits availability of parking in the area is a problem, regardless of the construction.

“This may be a time to stop and think [about] what can we do to help our residents,” Fumagalli said.

She says she will be looking into possible solutions to remedy the issue, including reducing the frequency of street cleaning and issuing city parking stickers for car owners.

Bergeron appreciates the attempt at solutions, but says he worries about what is to come next.

A city bike path is slated to travel east to west through the borough crossing on Villerary Street, possibly removing parking.

Fumagalli could not confirm if parking would be removed but added the bike path is being studied by city engineers.

She added surveys and public consultations on the future of the space are expected to be announced in the coming months.

