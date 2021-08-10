Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms expected in London area Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southwestern Ontario, including the London area.

Forecasters are tracking a system that is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms into the region early Tuesday.

Officials say some thunderstorms could contain heavy downpours. Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm in an hour could be expected.

“Motorists should be prepared for sudden very low visibility in heavy downpours, and ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways,” the statement reads.

The national weather agency says that frequent lightning, and wind gusts near 60 km/h, could accompany Tuesday’s thunderstorms.

Forecasters expect the system to move out of the area later Tuesday morning.

The special weather statement is in effect for London, Parkhill, Komoka, Strathroy, and parts of Middlesex County.

A similar statement has also been issued for Huron, Perth, Elgin, Oxford, and Lambton Counties, as well as Sarnia.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Chatham-Kent area, warning of torrential downpours where local rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are possible.