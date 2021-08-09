‘Nothing beats live music’: Jazz festival returns to Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Bands once again took the Sasktel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival mainstage once again, serenading sold-out shows over the weekend.

Musical groups such as The Sheepdogs and Wide Mouth Mason jammed to the filled Bess Gardens audience as the event kicked off on Saturday.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jazz Festival board of directors member Kurt Dahl said the vibe at the event is amazing, especially with the local Saskatoon bands.

“I’m so excited,” said the drummer of One Bad Son.

“Live music forms part of my identity. To see it come back with a sold-out show is pretty special.”

Dahl said the event is maintaining a high standard in terms of cleanliness and socializing in a safe manner.

He added while COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared, he feels people deserve some entertainment as vaccination numbers continue to rise across the province.

“We all deserve to come out and interact with each other and be part of the music community here,” Dahl said.

“People want to get out … the hardcore music fans. People are ready to see live music again.”

The nine-day-long jazz festival continues through Aug. 15 at the Bess gardens, behind the Delta Bessborough, as well as at the Scarlett restaurant at Sheraton and KW Nasser Plaza and Crossmount Cider Company.

