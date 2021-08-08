Menu

Canada

Marda Gras marks return of Calgary street festivals since pandemic began

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 4:30 pm
Marda Gras street festival returned to Calgary August 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Marda Gras street festival returned to Calgary August 8, 2021. Global News

The sound of live music and laughter returned to Calgary Sunday as the city’s longest-running street festival returned.

Marda Gras, in the southwest community of Marda Loop, is the first street festival to return since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Calgary live events industry reflects on Calgary Stampede

It was a slightly smaller event than in the past, only being three blocks long as opposed to four and with fewer vendors.

Trending Stories

But Marda Loop Business Improvement Area executive director Bob van Wegen thinks it’s just what Calgarians have been waiting for.

“It supports local business, it supports local artisans, it supports local arts, it’s a lot of fun. I think people are just ready to get out in the outdoors and have fun and meet each other in a safe and great community environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Several large-scale events have been held in our city with COVID-19 modifications this summer, including the Calgary Stampede and the Calgary Folk Fest.

