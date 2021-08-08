Marda Gras marks return of Calgary street festivals since pandemic began

Send this page to someone via email

The sound of live music and laughter returned to Calgary Sunday as the city’s longest-running street festival returned.

Marda Gras, in the southwest community of Marda Loop, is the first street festival to return since the start of the pandemic.

It was a slightly smaller event than in the past, only being three blocks long as opposed to four and with fewer vendors.

But Marda Loop Business Improvement Area executive director Bob van Wegen thinks it’s just what Calgarians have been waiting for.

“It supports local business, it supports local artisans, it supports local arts, it’s a lot of fun. I think people are just ready to get out in the outdoors and have fun and meet each other in a safe and great community environment.”

Several large-scale events have been held in our city with COVID-19 modifications this summer, including the Calgary Stampede and the Calgary Folk Fest.