Curtain call prolonged for 2021 Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan season

Send this page to someone via email

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan organizers announced on Friday that they’re extending the 2021 season.

Following its return from hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theatre-goers will be able to enjoy the festival an extra week this summer.

Read more: The show will go on this summer for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

“For the first time in many years, Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan will be extending its production run,” artistic producer Will Brooks said in a press release.

“Ticket sales for this summer’s production of Macbeth have exceeded what we thought possible.”

Originally scheduled to conclude on Aug. 22, the Saskatoon festival will add six performances run nightly from Aug. 24-28 with a matinee on Aug. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan also announced Yvette Nolan and Skye Brandon will be the company’s co-interim festival curators and lead the company’s artistic plans for the 2022 season.

Officials said these one-year positions are part of a transition plan as the festival prepares for the previously announced departure of Brooks, whose contract goes until Nov. 18.

Read more: Taste of Saskatchewan returning from hiatus for 25th edition

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work alongside Yvette Nolan and Skye Brandon over the next 12 months to dream, plan, and execute our 2022 summer festival,” general manager Melanie Rogowski said in a statement.

“I have tremendous respect for both of them and have full confidence in their ability to wow audiences in 2022 through diverse and exciting programming that is a celebration of our community and artists alike.”

Festival officials said their board has committed to thorough community consultation before posting for the company’s next permanent leadership.

2:51 Final preparations for this year’s Saskatoon Ex Final preparations for this year’s Saskatoon Ex

Related News The Sheepdogs, Wide Mouth Mason headlining 34th Saskatchewan Jazz Festival