Canada

The Sheepdogs, Wide Mouth Mason headlining 34th Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 2:13 pm
All acts performing at the 2015 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival this summer in Saskatoon have been booked. View image in full screen
Saskatoon-formed Wide Mouth Mason and The Sheepdogs are among the ticketed headliners scheduled to play at the 34th SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival. File / Global News

The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is coming back this summer to bring live music to the Saskatoon riverbank.

Organizers announced four artists in its ticketed lineup on Tuesday for the summer event, which runs Aug. 7 to 15.

Read more: Coronavirus — Jazz festival organizers bring live music back to Saskatoon riverbank

“It’s always an exciting time when we start announcing shows, but this year is even more significant,” artistic director Kevin Tobin said in a press release.

“While scaled-down, the 2021 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is shaping up to be an exciting one as our communities start to gather to support our incredible Canadian and Saskatchewan artists.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Sheepdogs, Wide Mouth Mason, The Washboard Union, Whitehorse and the Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra (SJO) are among the TD Mainstage headliners at the Bessborough Gardens for the 34th edition of the event.

Both bands The Sheepdogs and Wide Mouth Mason will be playing in the city in which they formed, while SJO will mark its return to live performance after a year-and-a-half hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the music of Stevie Wonder.

“After 16 months it feels great to reconnect as a community and what better way than today’s announcement,” board chair Shawna Nelson said in a statement.

“The board and staff can’t wait to see the smiling faces enjoying the sights and sounds of the talented local, regional, and Canadian artists that are scheduled to perform.”

Read more: Saskatoon-raised brother duo talk side project apart from The Sheepdogs

Tickets to these shows go on sale at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. The free programming lineup is expected to be released on July 27.

The free stage program will be announced on July 27 and include 40 performances and events, and live streaming details. 

