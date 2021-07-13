The Sheepdogs, Wide Mouth Mason headlining 34th Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

Send this page to someone via email

The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is coming back this summer to bring live music to the Saskatoon riverbank.

Organizers announced four artists in its ticketed lineup on Tuesday for the summer event, which runs Aug. 7 to 15.

“It’s always an exciting time when we start announcing shows, but this year is even more significant,” artistic director Kevin Tobin said in a press release.

“While scaled-down, the 2021 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is shaping up to be an exciting one as our communities start to gather to support our incredible Canadian and Saskatchewan artists.”

The 2021 @SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is back and we're celebrating LOCAL & CANADIAN TALENT with @WideMouthMason @TheSheepdogs @washboardunion @wearewhitehorse & the Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra presents Keyed of Life: The Music of Stevie Wonder #SASKJAZZ2021 pic.twitter.com/CF4o2BcOy8 — SaskTel SK Jazz Fest (@saskjazz) July 13, 2021

The Sheepdogs, Wide Mouth Mason, The Washboard Union, Whitehorse and the Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra (SJO) are among the TD Mainstage headliners at the Bessborough Gardens for the 34th edition of the event.

Both bands The Sheepdogs and Wide Mouth Mason will be playing in the city in which they formed, while SJO will mark its return to live performance after a year-and-a-half hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the music of Stevie Wonder.

“After 16 months it feels great to reconnect as a community and what better way than today’s announcement,” board chair Shawna Nelson said in a statement.

“The board and staff can’t wait to see the smiling faces enjoying the sights and sounds of the talented local, regional, and Canadian artists that are scheduled to perform.”

Tickets to these shows go on sale at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. The free programming lineup is expected to be released on July 27.

