COVID-19: N.S. reporting 7 new cases over weekend, active total at 16

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases — all of which are travel-related or a close contact of a previous case — since last Friday.

The last COVID-19 update was on Aug. 6, since the province no longer releases data on the weekends.

Four of the cases are in Central Zone and two are in Western Zone, all of which are related to travel.

The last case is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of another case.

Since there were four recoveries, the province’s total active cases is now 16. One person is in hospital in ICU.

The latest data shows 76.7 per cent have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, has been asking people who have appointments for the second dose in the fall to move up their appointments to August, so that the province can achieve 75 per cent fully-vaccinated coverage sooner.

Until the province reaches that target, Dr. Robert Strang said it’s simply not safe enough to enter Phase 5 of the reopening plan, and lift all COVID-19 restrictions.

