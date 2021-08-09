Menu

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 7 new cases over weekend, active total at 16

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19' Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19
We find out more about MyCOVIDRecoveryNS.ca, a new resource of health information for people recovering from COVID-19.

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases — all of which are travel-related or a close contact of a previous case — since last Friday.

The last COVID-19 update was on Aug. 6, since the province no longer releases data on the weekends.

Read more: Nova Scotia Liberals propose COVID-19 vaccine passport if elected Aug. 17

Four of the cases are in Central Zone and two are in Western Zone, all of which are related to travel.

The last case is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of another case.

Since there were four recoveries, the province’s total active cases is now 16. One person is in hospital in ICU.

The latest data shows 76.7 per cent have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, has been asking people who have appointments for the second dose in the fall to move up their appointments to August, so that the province can achieve 75 per cent fully-vaccinated coverage sooner.

Until the province reaches that target, Dr. Robert Strang said it’s simply not safe enough to enter Phase 5 of the reopening plan, and lift all COVID-19 restrictions.

Click to play video: 'Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?' Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?
Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?
