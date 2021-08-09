Menu

Traffic

Driver stopped, charged after vehicle filled with beer cans while travelling on Highway 400

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 12:30 pm
The driver was charged with having an insecure load and with driving while under suspension, according to police.
The driver was charged with having an insecure load and with driving while under suspension, according to police. Twitter/OPP Central

A driver whose car’s back seat was filled to the brim with beer cans was stopped at a RIDE check on Highway 400 in Waubaushene, Ont., last week, OPP say.

The driver was charged with having an insecure load and with driving while under suspension, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

“Recycling is good, but driving with an insecure load is dangerous,” OPP Central Region said on Twitter last Wednesday.

Police said the load was secured before departure and that there was a licensed passenger in the vehicle.

“Please stay safe and #SecureYourLoad,” police tweeted.

Twitter/OPP Central
Twitter/OPP Central. Twitter/OPP Central
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
