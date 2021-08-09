Driver stopped, charged after vehicle filled with beer cans while travelling on Highway 400

Send this page to someone via email

A driver whose car’s back seat was filled to the brim with beer cans was stopped at a RIDE check on Highway 400 in Waubaushene, Ont., last week, OPP say.

The driver was charged with having an insecure load and with driving while under suspension, according to police.

Recycling is good, but driving with an insecure load is dangerous. Driver stopped at a RIDE check on #Hwy400 in Waubaushene and charged with insecure load and drive while under suspension. Load was secured prior to departure. Please stay safe and #SecureYourLoad. #CRTraffic ^gp pic.twitter.com/PKu4MEVDbs — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“Recycling is good, but driving with an insecure load is dangerous,” OPP Central Region said on Twitter last Wednesday.

Police said the load was secured before departure and that there was a licensed passenger in the vehicle.

“Please stay safe and #SecureYourLoad,” police tweeted.

View image in full screen Twitter/OPP Central. Twitter/OPP Central

0:48 SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough