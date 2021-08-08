Mount Miller wildfire above Peachland being held

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire burning six kilometres north of Peachland is now being held.

The precipitation overnight has allowed crews to establish a fireguard, says BC Wildfire information officer Charlene Mortensen.

The fire remains at 3.4 hectares in size as crews are working to clear any fuel in the area that could allow for the fire to grow.

It ignited on Aug. 5 and is believed to be lightning-caused, and is also located seven kilometres west of West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood and approximately two kilometres north of Highway 97C.

Story continues below advertisement

No structures were threatened.