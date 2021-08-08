SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Mount Miller wildfire above Peachland being held

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 4:33 pm
The Mount Miller fire burning near the Okanagan Connector is now considered as "being held.". View image in full screen
The wildfire burning six kilometres north of Peachland is now being held.

The precipitation overnight has allowed crews to establish a fireguard, says BC Wildfire information officer Charlene Mortensen.

Read more: White Rock Lake Wildfire: City of Armstrong temporarily rescinds evacuation alert

The fire remains at 3.4 hectares in size as crews are working to clear any fuel in the area that could allow for the fire to grow.

Read more: Rain offers ‘slight reprieve’ in White Rock Lake wildfire fight

It ignited on Aug. 5 and is believed to be lightning-caused, and is also located seven kilometres west of West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood and approximately two kilometres north of Highway 97C.

No structures were threatened.

