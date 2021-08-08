Menu

Canada

Anne Frank statue unveiled in Edmonton as tribute to Canadian Nazi liberation efforts

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 4:45 pm
A statue of Anne Frank is unveiled in Light Horse Park August 8, 2021. View image in full screen
A statue of Anne Frank is unveiled in Light Horse Park August 8, 2021. Courtesy: Dutch Canadian Club Edmonton

A statue commemorating Canada’s role in liberating the Netherlands from Nazi tyranny was unveiled in Light Horse Park Sunday.

The Dutch Canadian Club commissioned the statue of Anne Frank, which is a replica of a work done in 1960 by Dutch sculptor Pieter d’Hont.

“It will serve as an everlasting reminder for all of us that, however dark our future … we must never lose hope in the goodness of mankind,” said Frank Stolk, the club’s president.

Frank died in the Holocaust but left behind a diary that’s been published and read around the world.

Feds vow to fight antisemitism during national summit, citing hate crime spike

Premier Jason Kenney attended the unveiling and says the statue carries an important message.

“With this monument, the Dutch Canadian community is teaching us all about the importance of memory, of struggling against tyranny through memory.”

Canadian troops were among the Allied forces who liberated The Netherlands in 1945.

