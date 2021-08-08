Drowning near Tofino, B.C. claims one life

Send this page to someone via email

A trip to Long Beach near Tofino ended in tragedy for one person on Saturday.

BC RCMP spokesperson Chris Manseau said police were called to the beach around 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of a drowning.

Paramedics were also called to the scene, and attempted CPR but the victim did not survive.

Mounties said the death was not considered suspicious.

The file has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service.

According to the Lifesaving Society, at least 32 people have already drowned in B.C. and the Yukon this year.

