Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Drowning near Tofino, B.C. claims one life

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 2:26 pm
Surfers head into the water in Tofino, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2010. View image in full screen
Surfers head into the water in Tofino, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A trip to Long Beach near Tofino ended in tragedy for one person on Saturday.

BC RCMP spokesperson Chris Manseau said police were called to the beach around 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of a drowning.

Read more: ‘It did not look like drowning’: Good Samaritan wants you to know the signs

Paramedics were also called to the scene, and attempted CPR but the victim did not survive.

Mounties said the death was not considered suspicious.

Trending Stories

The file has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service.

According to the Lifesaving Society, at least 32 people have already drowned in B.C. and the Yukon this year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Frightening Harrison Lake incident shows how drownings can happen without anyone in apparent distress' Frightening Harrison Lake incident shows how drownings can happen without anyone in apparent distress
Frightening Harrison Lake incident shows how drownings can happen without anyone in apparent distress

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drowning tagTofino tagdrowning death tagBC Drowning taglong beach drowning tagone dead tofino tagtofino drowning tagvancouver island drowning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers