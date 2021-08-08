Saskatoon Exhibition sees over 20,000 people on opening day

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 20,972 people attended opening day for the Saskatoon Ex on Friday.

The Ex is open 12 p.m. to midnight Aug. 6 to 8 and Aug. 11 to 15, with fireworks at 11 p.m.

Family Day will take place on Sunday and Aug. 15 at the Ex. Children 10 and under can ride all rides on both midways for $20 all day on these dates. People over the age of 65 can get free admission all day.

Read more: Saskatoon Ex returns in 2021 spread out over 2 weekends

Wednesday is Kids Day with 30 ride coupons priced at $20.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information about the Saskatoon Ex, visit their website.

1:47 With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor