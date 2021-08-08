Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Exhibition sees over 20,000 people on opening day

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Final preparations for this year’s Saskatoon Ex' Final preparations for this year’s Saskatoon Ex
The Saskatoon Ex is back. Montana Getty talks to Scooter Korek with North American Midway Entertainment ahead of today's opening day to talk about what you can expect this year.

A total of 20,972 people attended opening day for the Saskatoon Ex on Friday.

Read more: Saskatoon Ex prepares for 2021 carnival-goers

The Ex is open 12 p.m. to midnight Aug. 6 to 8 and Aug. 11 to 15, with fireworks at 11 p.m.

Family Day will take place on Sunday and Aug. 15 at the Ex. Children 10 and under can ride all rides on both midways for $20 all day on these dates. People over the age of 65 can get free admission all day.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatoon Ex returns in 2021 spread out over 2 weekends

Wednesday is Kids Day with 30 ride coupons priced at $20.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information about the Saskatoon Ex, visit their website.

Click to play video: 'With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor' With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor
With large gathers open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? ‘You’re still taking a chance’: doctor

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagMidway tagSaskatoon EX tagFair tagRides tagSaskatoon Exhibition tagSaskatoon Ex Attendance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers