Saskatoon Ex returns in 2021 spread out over 2 weekends

A longtime Saskatoon summer event could be back for 2021.

Prairieland Park said it is planning a full outdoor version of the Saskatoon Ex, running over two weekends.

The Ex will run from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, then close Aug. 9 and 10. The fair will then reopen on Aug. 11 and run until Aug. 15.

“It is all coming together, we are very excited to get back to some version of normal and having great summer events on the site,” special events manager Susan Kuzma said in a release.

“The fewer fairs gives us an opportunity to see some big rides and add a day or two.”

Prairieland Park said its plan is based on the provincewide vaccination target being met.

The Saskatchewan government said Tuesday that all public health measures in the province will be lifted if 70 per cent of the population aged 12 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The earliest that could happen is July 11.

Prairieland Park said North American Midway Entertainment has been granted access to Canada for the fair season, following an appropriate quarantine.

Kuzma said grandstand entertainment, which is in the planning stages, will likely be all-Canadian talent due to border restrictions.

The demolition derby will also be back.

“We also think there could be two nights of Demo Derby, seeing as there are two Sundays in our line-up this year,” Kuzma said.

Prairieland Park said this year’s Ex will be entirely outdoors, with no indoor trade show or access to the main buildings.

Park officials said enhanced cleaning protocols take place during the Ex, along with any other Saskatchewan Health Authority regulations in place at the time.

They added that masks worn by guests are welcome even if those are no longer publicly mandated.

The Saskatoon Ex typically attracts over 200,00 attendees yearly, generating more than $18 million in economic impact, park officials said.

Prairieland Park said it is hopeful that if some of that economic benefit is recaptured, it sparks a recovery for many local businesses in the area.

