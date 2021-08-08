Menu

Canada

Halifax’s guns and gangs unit investigating daylight shooting in North Preston

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 11:45 am
Halifax’s guns and gangs unit investigating daylight shooting in North Preston - image View image in full screen
File/Global News

The Halifax Integrated Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a drive-by shooting in North Preston that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received a report of a shooting on Downey Road just after 2 p.m.

Read more: Halifax police called to three separate shootings in Dartmouth

The investigation revealed that a black Subaru Imprezza had been shot at “numerous times” from another vehicle.

According to a news release, the Imprezza, which had multiple occupants, was damaged but no one was injured.

“The suspect vehicle fled the area and was also occupied by a number of people,” RCMP said in the release.

The investigation is being led by the guns and gangs unit, which is comprised of RCMP and Halifax Regional Police members.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking' Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking
Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking – Apr 24, 2019
