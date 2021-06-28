Menu

Crime

Halifax police called to two shootings in same Dartmouth neighbourhood

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 6:12 pm
Halifax Regional Police are investigating two shootings in Dartmouth on Monday. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating two shootings in Dartmouth on Monday. File/ Global News

Police have been called to two separate shootings in the same Dartmouth neighbourhood on Monday.

Officers were first called at 3:11 a.m. to a report of an injured man in the 0-100 block of Caledonia Road, Officers found the victim, who was taken to hospital.

Read more: Halifax man injured in shooting on Sunday evening

It’s not believed the injuries were life-threatening.

In the evening, just after 5:20 p.m., police were called to the 0-100 block of Churchill Court, which is off Caledonia Road.

Trending Stories

Police say they were on scene quickly and “the investigation has confirmed gunfire.”

There are no reports of injuries at this time, and police say there is no “ongoing concern” for the public.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking' Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking
Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking – Apr 24, 2019
