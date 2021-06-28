Halifax police called to two shootings in same Dartmouth neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Police have been called to two separate shootings in the same Dartmouth neighbourhood on Monday.

Officers were first called at 3:11 a.m. to a report of an injured man in the 0-100 block of Caledonia Road, Officers found the victim, who was taken to hospital.

It’s not believed the injuries were life-threatening.

In the evening, just after 5:20 p.m., police were called to the 0-100 block of Churchill Court, which is off Caledonia Road.

Police say they were on scene quickly and “the investigation has confirmed gunfire.”

There are no reports of injuries at this time, and police say there is no “ongoing concern” for the public.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

