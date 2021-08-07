First winners of the COVID-19 vaccine lottery will be announced

It will not be until next Tuesday that we will know who the winners of the first draw of the “Contest Gagner à être vacciné!” Set up by Loto-Québec at the request of the Ministry of Health and Social Services of Quebec.

Every Friday in August, the vaccine contest draws a prize of $ 150,000 among registered Quebec adults who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The total value of these prizes, until Friday, August 27, is $ 600,000.

The first draw was therefore to take place on Friday August 6. On the competition site, however, it is indicated that the names of the winners will not be announced until the Tuesday following the draw, at 10 a.m.

As for the last draw, that of a jackpot of one million dollars on September 3 among the doubly vaccinated participants, the names of the winners will be announced the same day.

Note that vaccinated people aged 12 to 17 can also participate in the contest. Their prizes are several scholarships of $ 10,000 on a weekly basis or $ 20,000 on September 3rd. The total value of these prizes is $ 400,000.

In a tweet on Saturday, Santé Québec indicated that more than 3.5 million Quebeckers, 3,575,691 people to be precise, have already registered for the “Winning to be vaccinated!” Only one entry is required to be eligible for all draws and it is always possible to do so for subsequent draws.

Additional prizes are also offered, particularly for travel by Air Canada.

As for the vaccination campaign in Quebec, as of Thursday, 70.3% of the population aged 12 and over was adequately vaccinated, that is to say having received the two required doses, according to data from the ‘National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ). These statistics also state that 84.4% of the population aged 12 and over has received at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

