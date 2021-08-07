OPP investigating fatal crash west of Walton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal collision on Blyth Road, west of Walton Ont., early Saturday.

According to police, emergency services were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Blyth Road at around 7 a.m.

Police say the initial investigation shows an SUV was travelling eastbound on Blyth Road when the vehicle left the roadway, ended up in the ditch and hit a tree.

Police say the vehicle then caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames. As a result, the driver and lone occupant died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Huron OPP and the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team.

Blyth Road (Huron County #25) is currently closed between Clyde Line and Brussels Line while police investigate the incident. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route to avoid delays.

Further information will be provided pending next-of-kin notification.

Any person with information regarding this crash should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122, (519) 482-1677, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22 2-TIPS (8477).