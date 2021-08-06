Menu

Crime

London woman, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Josue Silva

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 6, 2021 1:30 pm
Josue Silva, 18, of London, died July 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Josue Silva, 18, of London, died July 31, 2021. via Westview Funeral Chapel

London, Ont., police announced charges on Friday against a 19-year-old woman in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man over the long weekend.

Emily Altmann, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Read more: London, Ont. police issue public appeal in homicide investigation

It was shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday when police say officers were called to a large gathering in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross, just north of Lambeth, for a person with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries that were determined to be caused by gunshot, police say, and pronounced dead soon after in hospital.

Police have not released the victim’s name but various reports, including an online fundraiser and social media posts, identify him as Josue Silva.

The case is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), police say, adding that “more details will be released as they become available.”

