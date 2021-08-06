Menu

Crime

Teen without vital signs, 2 others injured after shooting at Hamilton plaza: paramedics

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 9:35 pm
Emergency crews were called to the plaza at Paramount Drive and Mud Street West in Stoney Creek. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the plaza at Paramount Drive and Mud Street West in Stoney Creek. Andrew Collins / Global News

Three people have been taken to hospital, two critically, after a shooting at a plaza in the Upper Stoney Creek area of Hamilton, a spokesperson with the City’s paramedic service says.

Emergency crews were called to the Heritage Hill Shopping Centre at the northeast corner of Paramount Drive and Mud Street West just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

The Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson told Global News a 17-year-old boy with no vital signs was rushed to a trauma centre along with a 37-year-old man in critical condition.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

A third person, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday evening, Hamilton police didn’t release any additional information on the shooting or any suspect information.

