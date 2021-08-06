Menu

Canada

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire: Regional district rescinds evacuation alert affecting scores of properties

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 7:15 pm
A map showing the existing evacuation orders and alerts because of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning near Osoyoos. On Friday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) rescinded one evacuation alert that was affecting just under 200 properties. View image in full screen
A map showing the existing evacuation orders and alerts because of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning near Osoyoos. On Friday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) rescinded one evacuation alert that was affecting just under 200 properties. Emergency Info BC

An evacuation alert affecting scores of properties because of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan has been rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) announced the removal on Friday afternoon.

The fire is estimated at 16,005 hectares and is located around six kilometres north of Osoyoos. As of Thursday, it was classified as out of control.

Read more: 608 more Central Okanagan properties on evacuation order due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Issued on July 19, the evacuation alert was for Electoral Areas A and C, and included 154 properties and 42 properties with legal descriptions.

A list of the properties can be found on the RDOS website.

While that alert was rescinded, other evacuation alerts and orders remain.

More about the wildfire can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website.

BC Wildfire says 145 firefighters, six helicopters and 25 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

Click to play video: 'Is there enough accommodation for B.C. wildfire evacuees?' Is there enough accommodation for B.C. wildfire evacuees?
Is there enough accommodation for B.C. wildfire evacuees?
