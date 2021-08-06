SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors confirm Lowry to Miami in sign-and-trade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2021 6:28 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have confirmed the sign-and-trade deal sending star guard Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat.

In exchange for the six-time all-star, Toronto gets veteran guard Goran Dragic and young forward Precious Achiuwa.

The 35-year-old Lowry announced his departure to Miami in a tweet Monday but NBA teams were not allowed to confirm moves until Friday.

Lowry is Toronto’s all-time leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), three-pointers made (1,518) and triple-doubles (16).

Dragic is a 13-year NBA veteran who holds career averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. The 35-year-old Slovenian has also played for Houston and Phoenix.

The 21-year-old Achiuwa was taken 20th overall by Miami in the 2020 NBA draft. The six-foot-nine 235 pounder from Nigeria averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 61 games during his rookie season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021

© 2021 The Canadian Press
