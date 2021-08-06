Alberta adds 369 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta added 369 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of active cases in the province is now at 2,719.

The Calgary zone accounts for nearly half those cases with 1,414. The Edmonton zone had 527 cases, the South zone had 309, the North zone had 305, the Central zone had 160 and four cases were not linked to a particular zone.

As of Friday afternoon, 113 people were in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, up from 102 the day before. The number of people in intensive care units with the illness was 25, up from 24 on Thursday.

Alberta’s positivity rate was at 5.21 per cent on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, Alberta Health reported that 2,325 people have now died of COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began. The number was four less than a day earlier.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Health for clarification on how the number dropped.

Of Albertans age 12 and older who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, 76.2 per cent have now received at least one dose. Of those people, 66.4 per cent have now had two doses.