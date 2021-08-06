SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Kenney says he won’t ‘take a lecture’ from feds on COVID-19 in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2021 5:09 pm
Click to play video: '‘We’re not going to take lectures from Minister Hadju’: Kenney responds to letter from federal health minister' ‘We’re not going to take lectures from Minister Hadju’: Kenney responds to letter from federal health minister
Jason Kenney responds to a letter sent by federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu saying Alberta’s removal of COVID-19 measures is a “risky gamble.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won’t “take a lecture” from federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu on how to handle COVID-19.

Hajdu earlier penned a letter to her Alberta counterpart saying she agrees with the Canadian Paediatric Society’s description of Alberta’s move to lift all COVID-19 measures as an “unnecessary and risky gamble.”

Numerous political leaders and health-care experts across Canada have condemned Alberta’s decision to eliminate isolation, testing and contact tracing measures.

Kenney says he respects the advice of Alberta’s top doctor, and the federal government should do the same.

Click to play video: 'Kenney says Alberta’s job market has ‘pretty much recovered’ from COVID-19 pandemic' Kenney says Alberta’s job market has ‘pretty much recovered’ from COVID-19 pandemic
The premier went on to describe Hajdu’s letter as a political ploy.

Trending Stories

He also criticized the federal minister’s handling of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

Earlier Friday, Alberta’s Opposition NDP called on Kenney to release internal modelling that the government says supported its decision to eliminate its public heath measures.

NDP deputy leader Sarah Hoffman said the government needs to release the data, so Albertans can make decisions on their health and gauge the risks — especially as cases spike.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
