Military police will not charge Adm. Art McDonald after sexual misconduct probe

Military police investigating Adm. Art McDonald, the current chief of the defence staff, for alleged sexual misconduct have decided not to lay charges against him.

It’s a decision that the woman at the heart of the high-profile allegation says leaves her feeling like she’s been “punched in the stomach.”

Global News has learned the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service interviewed dozens of people as part of the probe into the allegation but were unable to determine an agreed upon set of facts as many of those interviewed claimed to have been drunk at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

In a statement issued Friday evening, the Department of National Defence said that it’s investigation “did not reveal evidence to support the laying of charges under either the Code of Service Discipline or the Criminal Code of Canada.”

“The CFNIS conducts its investigations in a thorough and professional manner independent of the Chain of Command. In this particular case, CFNIS was able to both identify and interview a large number of potential witnesses. The evidence gathered from these witnesses was considered in the ultimate determination that the evidence did not support the laying of any charges.”

Officials said no further information will be released.

McDonald has previously declined to comment when contacted by Global News, citing the ongoing investigation at the time as well as legal advice.

IN HER WORDS: The woman behind McDonald allegation tells her story

“I am not surprised as this was exactly why I was reluctant to come forward and why most survivors don’t come forward. It’s not worth it. I feel a little like I’ve gone through hell for nothing,” said navy Lt. Heather MacDonald, a navy combat systems engineer who has served for 16 years.

“Feel a bit like I’ve been punched in the stomach.”

It is not clear at this time whether McDonald will return to his position as chief of the defence staff.

Witnesses who have testified during twin parliamentary committee probes of sexual misconduct in the military this spring warned repeatedly that women and men who come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces frequently face retaliation from superiors and peers.

Global News previously reported that the senior naval officer who reported MacDonald’s allegation received anonymous threatening phone calls after doing so from individuals who identified themselves as a “senior member of the Canadian government” and a “senior Canadian Forces officer.”

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced McDonald was stepping aside from his role on Feb. 24, citing a military police investigation into what were at the time unspecified allegations.

Following that announcement, a spokesperson for Sajjan said on Feb. 26 that the minister had not been aware of any allegations about McDonald prior to naming him as chief of the defence staff, and only became aware of an allegation “a number of weeks” after the change of command on Jan. 14.

More to come…

