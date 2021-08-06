Menu

Canada

‘It was the most incredible Christmas gift!’ says $100,000 Hamilton lottery winner

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 8:03 am
Laurie-Ann Sprague of Hamilton is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with the OLG. View image in full screen
Laurie-Ann Sprague of Hamilton is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with the OLG. OLG

A Hamilton retiree finally picked up her Christmas gift from the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto — a $100,000 top prize thanks to an Instant Crossword Tripler ticket.

Regular lottery player Laurie-Ann Sprague says a game ticket gifted on Christmas Eve by her husband produced the six words needed to win thousands.

“We both realized I won $100,000 and I started to cry and shake. It was the most incredible Christmas gift,” Sprague said.

Read more: ‘A pressure lifted off us’ says $1M Lotto 6-49 winner from Hamilton

A trip to Vegas next year is in the cards for the former health industry worker, thanks to the win.

“We will also pay some bills, save some and treat our cat to some special toys,” Sprague said.

The $5 winning ticket was purchased at Welcome Mart on Barton Street.

