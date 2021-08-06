‘It was the most incredible Christmas gift!’ says $100,000 Hamilton lottery winner

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton retiree finally picked up her Christmas gift from the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto — a $100,000 top prize thanks to an Instant Crossword Tripler ticket.

Regular lottery player Laurie-Ann Sprague says a game ticket gifted on Christmas Eve by her husband produced the six words needed to win thousands.

“We both realized I won $100,000 and I started to cry and shake. It was the most incredible Christmas gift,” Sprague said.

A trip to Vegas next year is in the cards for the former health industry worker, thanks to the win.

“We will also pay some bills, save some and treat our cat to some special toys,” Sprague said.

The $5 winning ticket was purchased at Welcome Mart on Barton Street.

