Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘A pressure lifted off us’ says $1M Lotto 6-49 winner from Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 3:48 pm
Retiree Luciano Carbone, 65, from Stoney Creek won the $1 million guaranteed prize in the June 30, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
Retiree Luciano Carbone, 65, from Stoney Creek won the $1 million guaranteed prize in the June 30, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. OLG

A retiree from Stoney Creek in east Hamilton has picked up a $1-million guaranteed prize from a June Lotto 6-49 draw.

Luciano Carbone, 65, says he’ll spend the cash on renovations, a new car and a family vacation, as well as on his children.

“It’s a great feeling — a pressure lifted off us,” Carbone said while picking up his prize in Toronto.

Read more: Hamilton-area couple says $1M Lotto 6-49 win is a ‘game-changer’

The $1-million winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Rutherford Road in Woodbridge.

Trending Stories

The new millionaire said he and his wife couldn’t believe what they were seeing the morning they got the ticket scanned at a retailer.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we called our kids over to double-check,” Carbone said. “The kids were just as surprised as us when they saw it.”

Click to play video: 'Inoculation incentivization: Offers for beer, burgers, money in exchange for getting COVID-19 vaccine' Inoculation incentivization: Offers for beer, burgers, money in exchange for getting COVID-19 vaccine
Inoculation incentivization: Offers for beer, burgers, money in exchange for getting COVID-19 vaccine – May 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagStoney Creek tagLotto 649 tagLotto 6-49 taglotto winner tagLuciano Carbone tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers