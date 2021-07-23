‘A pressure lifted off us’ says $1M Lotto 6-49 winner from Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A retiree from Stoney Creek in east Hamilton has picked up a $1-million guaranteed prize from a June Lotto 6-49 draw.

Luciano Carbone, 65, says he’ll spend the cash on renovations, a new car and a family vacation, as well as on his children.

“It’s a great feeling — a pressure lifted off us,” Carbone said while picking up his prize in Toronto.

The $1-million winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Rutherford Road in Woodbridge.

The new millionaire said he and his wife couldn’t believe what they were seeing the morning they got the ticket scanned at a retailer.

“So we called our kids over to double-check,” Carbone said. “The kids were just as surprised as us when they saw it.”

