Money

Hamilton-area couple says $1M Lotto 6-49 win is a ‘game-changer’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 3:32 pm
Sherryl and Gerald O’Neill of Dundas collected a $1 Million Prize following a win in the April 24, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
Sherryl and Gerald O’Neill of Dundas collected a $1 Million Prize following a win in the April 24, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw. OLG

Sherryl and Gerald O’Neill of Dundas, Ont., say they will be taking a “nice” vacation once it’s safe to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple can pretty much go anywhere after collecting their $1-million guaranteed cash prize from the April 24 Lotto 6-49 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bear Food Mart on Castlewood Boulevard in Dundas.

Read more: Hamilton personal support worker says $250K lottery win is ‘life changing’

“It didn’t feel real – it still doesn’t,” said Gerald who called win a “game-changer” that’s also expected to help with forthcoming investments in their future.

Meanwhile, Josephine Di Trapani, 52, of Stoney Creek, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the April 3 6-49 draw to win $100,000.

Di Trapani also didn’t believe she had won, having to connect with friends and family to confirm her good fortune.

“I took a screenshot and sent it to everyone I knew asking them what it meant. Some people were happy, and others thought it was a joke,” Di Trapani said.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 Roundup: How virus is affecting Lotto Max prizes, Habitat for Humanity asks for donations' COVID-19 Roundup: How virus is affecting Lotto Max prizes, Habitat for Humanity asks for donations
COVID-19 Roundup: How virus is affecting Lotto Max prizes, Habitat for Humanity asks for donations – Apr 9, 2020
