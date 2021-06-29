Hamilton-area couple says $1M Lotto 6-49 win is a ‘game-changer’

Send this page to someone via email

Sherryl and Gerald O’Neill of Dundas, Ont., say they will be taking a “nice” vacation once it’s safe to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple can pretty much go anywhere after collecting their $1-million guaranteed cash prize from the April 24 Lotto 6-49 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Big Bear Food Mart on Castlewood Boulevard in Dundas.

“It didn’t feel real – it still doesn’t,” said Gerald who called win a “game-changer” that’s also expected to help with forthcoming investments in their future.

Meanwhile, Josephine Di Trapani, 52, of Stoney Creek, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the April 3 6-49 draw to win $100,000.

Di Trapani also didn’t believe she had won, having to connect with friends and family to confirm her good fortune.

“I took a screenshot and sent it to everyone I knew asking them what it meant. Some people were happy, and others thought it was a joke,” Di Trapani said.

