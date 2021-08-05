Saskatchewan reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths; active cases over 500

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise as the provincial government announced the deaths of two more residents who tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Data from the government’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the province’s total death count now at 581.

Saskatchewan is also reporting 56 new cases, which sets the total infection count in the province at 50,251. There are 48 new recoveries, increasing the total recovery count to 49,167.

New cases are located in the following regions:

5 – far northwest

2 – far north central

2 – far northeast

2 – northwest

2 – north central

17 – Saskatoon

2 – Regina

2 – central west

2 – southwest

2 – south central

15 – southeast

Active cases are at 503, which marks the first time the province has recorded more than 500 active COVID-19 cases since June 27. The seven-day average of new daily cases is at 51, up from 50 on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations went down to 53 after there were 56 on Wednesday. 42 patients are receiving inpatient care while 11 are in intensive care.

The province adds there were 1,764 COVID-19 tests performed on Wednesday. Total tests completed in Saskatchewan is now at 968,564.

On the vaccine front, 3,861 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the provincial total to 1,422,820 doses. At least 658,751 Saskatchewan residents are now fully vaccinated.