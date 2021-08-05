Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 5 2021 10:25am
04:08

Impact of the Delta variant

SFU Mathematician Paul Tupper talks about the role of the Delta variant in rising COVID-19 case numbers, and whether B.C. is on the verge of a 4th wave.

