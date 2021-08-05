SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The News on CJOB
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 4:31 pm
Health officials are reporting two new deaths in connection to the COVID-19 virus Thursday. View image in full screen
Health officials are reporting two new deaths in connection to the COVID-19 virus Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Health officials are reporting two new deaths in connection with COVID-19 Thursday.

The provincial response level in the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System is moving from restricted (orange) to caution (yellow), effective Aug. 7

This change reflects that the spread of COVID-19 is at low to moderate levels.

Read more: New cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in Manitoba

The latest victims are one male in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region and one female in her 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region.

One of the deaths has been linked to the Alpha variant and the other was due to an unspecified variant of concern, officials said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 1,815 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 880,959.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 2.1 per cent provincially and 1.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Trending Stories

Since Aug. 3, 54 new cases of the virus have been identified while six cases have had to be removed due to data correction, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 57,739.

The total number of confirmed deaths for the virus is 1,183 and 56,028 have recovered.

Additionally, a total of 91 Manitobans have been hospitalized with 17 patients receiving intensive care, four people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 and 13 people who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions, August 5' Answering your COVID-19 questions, August 5
Answering your COVID-19 questions, August 5

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPandemic tagwinnipeg tagCOVID-19 update tagCOVID-19 Numbers tagManitoba COVID-19 numbers tag2 new COVID-19 deaths tagmoving to a post-pandemic Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers