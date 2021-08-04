New cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials report one of the lowest numbers of new COVID-19 infections in Manitoba for quite some time.

As of August 3, testing has identified 17 new cases and no new deaths from the virus.

This brings the total active number of cases in Manitoba to 57,706 with 1,181 confirmed deaths.

The total amount of tests given by the province is 879,141, with a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent and 1,083 tests being administered daily.

Currently, there are 33 active hospitalizations with only five of those patients receiving intensive care.

The total number of hospitalizations is 94 with 18 being admitted to the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.