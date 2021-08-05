Nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Thursday that 1,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

About 250 of the shots were first doses and almost 950 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: Public health publishing vaccination information in Guelph area high schools

The additional doses mean that more than 196,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 73 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 79 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 68 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 66 per cent in Dufferin County.

More than 412,700 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, public health announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, while one new case was reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city increased to 18, while the county is dealing with six. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is one confirmed case being treated in the hospital.

