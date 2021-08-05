Peterborough man found with multiple stab wounds: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was taken to hospital following a stabbing on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 p.m., police received several calls about a disturbance in the area of Rubidge and Dalhousie streets.

Officers found a 25-year-old man on the sidewalk who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are seeking witnesses.

