Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man found with multiple stab wounds: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 10:15 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating a stabbing on Wednesday evening. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man was taken to hospital following a stabbing on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 p.m., police received several calls about a disturbance in the area of Rubidge and Dalhousie streets.

Read more: Peterborough man under order not to possess knives arrested following stabbing: police

Officers found a 25-year-old man on the sidewalk who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Trending Stories

He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are seeking witnesses.

 

Click to play video: 'Officer dead after stabbing outside Pentagon, suspect killed: officials' Officer dead after stabbing outside Pentagon, suspect killed: officials
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagpeterborough stabbing tagRubidge Street tagDalhouise Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers