Peterborough man found with multiple stab wounds: police

A Peterborough man was taken to hospital following a stabbing on Wednesday evening.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 p.m., police received several calls about a disturbance in the area of Rubidge and Dalhousie streets.
Officers found a 25-year-old man on the sidewalk who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are seeking witnesses.
