Waterloo police investigate another gun incident in Kitchener

After three shootings in Kitchener over the past two weeks, Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another incident involving a gun in Kitchener.

Police were called to Victoria Street South and Paulander Drive shortly before 11 p.m. after a resident reported that a man had flashed gun in the area.

They say there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a newer model grey or silver Ford SUV.

Earlier in the day, a shooting occurred near Spadina Road West and North Drive that left a 36-year-old Kitchener man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

These come on the heels of two other incidents during which guns were also fired, one on July 26 and another on July 28.

In the latter case, which occurred on Ingleside Drive, two men were arrested while two others were taken to hospital.