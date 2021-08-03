Menu

Comments

Crime

Waterloo police investigate another daylight shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 2:34 pm
For the third time in just over a week, Waterloo Regional Police say they are at the scene of a daytime shooting in Kitchener. View image in full screen
For the third time in just over a week, Waterloo Regional Police say they are at the scene of a daytime shooting in Kitchener. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

For the third time in just over a week, Waterloo Regional Police say they are at the scene of a daylight shooting in Kitchener.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police said on Twitter that they were at the scene near Spadina Road West and North Drive in Kitchener.

Read more: 2 men arrested after shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon

Police say one person has been found with gunshot wounds.

They are asking residents to avoid the area and that there will be a heavy police presence.

On July 26, Waterloo Regional Police were called to Kinzie Avenue near Thaler Avenue for reports of gunfire.

There were no reports of any injuries but police did find evidence of gunfire during their investigation.

Just two days later, police were called to Ingleside Drive at around 2:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Trending Stories

Police said two men were taken to hospital afterwards, one with gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, police set the scene, saying two men were in a parked car when they were approached by the two suspects. An altercation then ensued where a gun was fired and two men allegedly took off in a stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is then alleged to have struck a cruiser before the two suspects left on foot.

One was quickly tracked down while the other was found in a nearby park a short time later.

More to follow….

 

