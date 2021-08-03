Waterloo police investigate another daylight shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in just over a week, Waterloo Regional Police say they are at the scene of a daylight shooting in Kitchener.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police said on Twitter that they were at the scene near Spadina Road West and North Drive in Kitchener.

Police say one person has been found with gunshot wounds.

They are asking residents to avoid the area and that there will be a heavy police presence.

On July 26, Waterloo Regional Police were called to Kinzie Avenue near Thaler Avenue for reports of gunfire.

There were no reports of any injuries but police did find evidence of gunfire during their investigation.

Just two days later, police were called to Ingleside Drive at around 2:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police said two men were taken to hospital afterwards, one with gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, police set the scene, saying two men were in a parked car when they were approached by the two suspects. An altercation then ensued where a gun was fired and two men allegedly took off in a stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is then alleged to have struck a cruiser before the two suspects left on foot.

One was quickly tracked down while the other was found in a nearby park a short time later.

Currently in the area of Spadina Road West and North Drive in Kitchener for reports of shots fired. One individual has been located with gunshot wounds. There will be a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/91S62ujwRN — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 3, 2021

