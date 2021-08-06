Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Friday night, Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday, including the first appearance in karate.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Friday evening and continue overnight into Saturday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada are marked with starting times. Medal events are marked in bold.

Golf – 5:30 p.m. ET

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp take part in the fourth and final round of women’s individual play, which starts at 5:30 p.m. ET Friday. The combined scores after four rounds of play will determine the medal winners.

Henderson will tee off at 6:11 p.m. ET, followed by Sharpe at 6:23 p.m. ET.

Athletics – 6 p.m. ET

Malindi Elmore, Dayna Pidhoresky and Natasha Wodak will all race in the 42-kilometre women’s marathon at 6 p.m. ET Friday.

At 6:45 a.m. ET Saturday, Andrea Seccafien will run for gold in the women’s 10,000-kilometre final. Seccafien is coming off a 15th-place finish in the 5,000-metre race on Monday.

Then the team of Alicia Brown, Sage Watson, Madeline Price and Kyra Constantine will race the women’s 400-metre relay final at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday, following a fifth-place finish in the qualifier.

Water Polo – 8:30 p.m. ET

Canada and China will duke it out for seventh and eighth place in the final rankings of women’s water polo at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Canoe Sprint – 8:37 p.m. ET

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe will continue her quest for a second Olympic medal when she and Katie Vincent race in the women’s 200-metre double kayak semifinal at 8:37 p.m. ET Friday. A top four finish would send the pair to the final later today.

Then Connor Fitzpatrick will paddle in the men’s 1,000-metre single canoe semifinal at 8:52 p.m. ET, also seeking a top four finish for the Friday night final.

Nicholas Matveev, Mark de Jonge, Pierre-Luc Poulin and Simon McTavish will then race in the men’s 500-metre kayak four semifinal at 9:28 p.m. ET. The team will have to avoid last place if they want to advance to the final later in the day.

Karate – 1 a.m. ET

A Canadian finally makes an appearance in karate’s Olympic debut, with Daniel Gaysinsky taking part in the men’s over-75-kilogram kumite at 1 a.m. ET Saturday.

Gaysinsky will rotate through four pools in the event, facing Brian Irr of the United States, Croatia’s Ivan Kvesic, Kazakhstan’s Tarag Hamedi and Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran.

A high point total after those four kumite would send Gaysinsky to the semifinal rounds later Saturday morning, with the medal finals taking place at 6:37 a.m. ET for the bronze and 7:05 a.m. ET for gold and silver.

Cycling Track – 2:53 a.m. ET

Hugo Barrette and Nick Wammes will race in the first round of the men’s keirin event Saturday morning. Barrette will run the second heat at 2:53 a.m. ET, followed by Wammes in the fifth heat at 3:08 a.m. ET.

Then Michael Foley and Derek Gee will race for gold in the men’s madison final at 3:55 a.m. ET Saturday.

