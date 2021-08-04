Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cleanup underway after fire involving railway cars in Port Hope, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 9:07 pm
The scene of the fire in Port Hope on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the fire in Port Hope on Wednesday. Supplied / Sandra Rivard

Port Hope’s fire chief says cleanup is underway after a blaze involving two railway cars on Wednesday.

Fire Chief Dan Smith said emergency crews were called around 5 p.m. to the scene at the CP crossing on Hope Street South.

Images from the scene showed large flames and thick black smoke rising from the train.

Read more: 2 arrested, drugs, firearm seized after pursuit ends with crash into bus shelter in Peterborough

Smith said the affected train cars were carrying rail ties.

He said there were no hazardous materials involved and there isn’t a risk to the public. No injuries were reported.

Crews quickly contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other parts of the train, Smith said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

How the fire started is not clear.

Flames were seen rising from railway cars. View image in full screen
Flames were seen rising from railway cars. Supplied / Sandra Rivard

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagPort Hope tagTrain Fire tagPort Hope fire tagRailway Car Fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers