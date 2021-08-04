Cleanup underway after fire involving railway cars in Port Hope, Ont.

Port Hope’s fire chief says cleanup is underway after a blaze involving two railway cars on Wednesday.
Fire Chief Dan Smith said emergency crews were called around 5 p.m. to the scene at the CP crossing on Hope Street South.
Images from the scene showed large flames and thick black smoke rising from the train.
Smith said the affected train cars were carrying rail ties.
He said there were no hazardous materials involved and there isn’t a risk to the public. No injuries were reported.
Crews quickly contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other parts of the train, Smith said.
How the fire started is not clear.
