Contaminated frozen mangoes on national recall distributed in Peterborough area: health unit

Peterborough Public Health says some of the frozen mango products currently on a national recall due to possible hepatitis A contamination were distributed locally.

On Friday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that frozen mangos sold under the Nature’s Touch, Compliments, Irresistibles and President’s Choice brands were affected by the recall.

The recalled products (with best before November 2022 or December 2022 labeling on the packaging):

Nature’s Touch Frozen Mangoes (2kg)

Compliments Frozen Mangoes (600g)

Irresistibles Frozen Mangoes (600g)

President’s Choice Frozen Mangoes (600g)

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

“Peterborough Public Health has confirmed with the CFIA that some of these products were distributed to local retailers,” the health unit stated Wednesday. “Anyone with this frozen fruit product is being asked to discard the product or return it to the store. It should not be eaten.”

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms of hepatitis A usually appear within 14 to 28 days of exposure but may take up to 50 days to appear, the health unit said.

Infection with the hepatitis A virus usually presents with fever, generally feeling unwell, jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort. Hepatitis A is usually spread by eating or drinking food or water contaminated with the virus. It may also be spread through close contact with an infectious person.

“Peterborough Public Health recommends receiving hepatitis A vaccination if you have consumed the affected products within the past 14 days,” the health unit stated. “If you have been previously immunized with two doses of a hepatitis A containing vaccine, no further immunization is needed.”

The health unit says if you are experiencing symptoms call your primary care provider or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000. If you have other questions, call Peterborough Public Health at 705-743-1000 ext. 131, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

If leaving a voice mail, please provide your name, phone number, a detailed description of the product and the date you consumed it.

