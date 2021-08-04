Calgary Chamber releases ‘Pathways to Potential’ platform ahead of municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Chamber has launched a new five-point guide it hopes will help steer the city toward economic recovery.

Calgary Chamber president and CEO Deborah Yedlin says the recommendations outlined in the “Pathways to Potential” platform are a road map for the future of city council.

“The upcoming municipal election presents an important opportunity for the next city council to leverage Calgary’s strengths as an entrepreneurial and welcoming city, positioned to seize the economic opportunities of today and tomorrow,” Yedlin said.

“Getting there means addressing the barriers businesses face, while finding areas of common ground across all sectors that lead to meaningful partnerships and collaboration to accelerate our economic recovery.”

The chamber says Calgary has been negatively affected by “stiff economic headwinds” since 2017 and, more recently, the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It points to a lingering sense of uncertainty as impacting investment and economic growth and warns that significant property tax hikes and record downtown vacancy rates are challenging local businesses.

“We need to lay the groundwork for an economic landscape that is diversified by sector, demographic and talent – key elements to ensuring a broad, sustainable and inclusive economy,” Yeldin said in a news release.

“Our new council will play an important role in achieving these objectives and bold action will be required to realize the city’s immediate and long-term potential.”

The five main components of the Calgary Chamber’s Pathways to Potential platform include:

Attracting, retaining and investing in talent Rebalancing and stabilizing property taxes Reimagining Calgary’s downtown Creating an inclusive Calgary Making it easy to do business in Calgary

The chamber says the Pathways to Potential guideline was developed based on input from the local business community, including small and medium businesses, top executives, academics and community leaders.

“The Calgary business community has told us that we have a rare opportunity to position Calgary as a beacon of potential where the world’s best and brightest choose to live, work and play,” Yedlin said.

"Our platform provides concrete recommendations and guideposts for our future city council to follow – and ensure Calgary can be a magnet for new talent, new businesses and new industries."

For more information on the Pathways to Potential platform, you can visit the Calgary Chamber’s website.