Police investigate double stabbing in Edmonton’s Rosslyn neigbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were stabbed in Edmonton’s Rosslyn neighbourhood on Monday night, and while police are still looking into what happened, they say investigators believe the attack was “not a random event.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a stabbing near 135 Avenue and 110 Street at about 10:45 p.m. the night before.

READ MORE: Gun violence trend in Edmonton concerning: police chief

“It was reported to police that an altercation took place during which two males, both aged 22, were assaulted and stabbed,” EPS said. “The other party then reportedly fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan.”

Police did not provide any other details about the suspect(s). The victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries but police said both are expected to survive the attack.

Advertisement