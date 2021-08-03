Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate double stabbing in Edmonton’s Rosslyn neigbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 6:39 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle pictured in Edmonton Monday, July 12, 2021. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle pictured in Edmonton Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News

Two men were stabbed in Edmonton’s Rosslyn neighbourhood on Monday night, and while police are still looking into what happened, they say investigators believe the attack was “not a random event.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a stabbing near 135 Avenue and 110 Street at about 10:45 p.m. the night before.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Gun violence trend in Edmonton concerning: police chief 

“It was reported to police that an altercation took place during which two males, both aged 22, were assaulted and stabbed,” EPS said. “The other party then reportedly fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan.”

Police did not provide any other details about the suspect(s). The victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries but police said both are expected to survive the attack.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagedmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagAssault tagStabbing tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagAttack tagEdmonton Stabbing tagDouble stabbing in Edmonton tagRosslyn stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers