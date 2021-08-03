Lake Country resident in disbelief after winning $1 million

Send this page to someone via email

A Central Okanagan resident plans to visit Europe soon, thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

Darryl Brown of Lake Country won a cool million on the Lotto Max draw for June 11, winning a Maxmillions prize.

“I used the lotto app and couldn’t believe it,” she said after checking her ticket at home. “I checked it again, and again and again!”

Brown said she purchased the ticket at 7-Eleven on 39th Avenue in Vernon, adding that her husband was the first person to learn about the big win.

“I showed my husband and he said, ‘Someone is messing with you! This can’t be real!’ He still doesn’t completely believe it,” she said.

Asked what’s next, Brown said she’s looking forward to having a barbecue with family and friends to celebrate the life-changing win.

After that, she said travel is at the top of the list, with Amsterdam being the first destination, along with helping out her family.

On how it feels to be a millionaire in two words, Brown said, “Disbelief. Excitement!”

