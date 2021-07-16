Menu

Canada

Grand Forks resident ‘freaks out’ after scanning lottery ticket worth $1 million

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 2:21 pm
Colton Burwash thought his cellphone glitched while scanning the ticket, only to discover there was no error — he’d just won $1 million. View image in full screen
Colton Burwash thought his cellphone glitched while scanning the ticket, only to discover there was no error — he’d just won $1 million. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A Grand Forks resident says he “freaked out” after scanning a winning lottery ticket worth a cool million.

Colton Burwash says he purchased the lottery ticket for the June 15 Lotto Max draw at Canco in Christina Lake, then later scanned it on his cellphone via B.C. Lottery’s lotto app.

At first, Burwash said he thought his phone had a glitch, only to discover there was no glitch — he’d just won $1 million.

Read more: $65M lottery winner from York Region says he wants to ‘make the world a better place’

“It was a blur,” said Burwash. “I was getting ready for work … and thought, why not check my ticket? I freaked out and thought I was going crazy.”

Burwash said he first called his roommate about the win, then called his family.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone thought I was joking around,” he said.

“The first few days after finding out, I felt like I would wake up and it was going to be some sort of dream.”

Click to play video: 'Kamloops man shares plan for $35M lottery win' Kamloops man shares plan for $35M lottery win
Kamloops man shares plan for $35M lottery win – Jul 7, 2021

To celebrate his financial windfall, Burwash took his roommate and parents out for dinner.

As for what’s next, Burwash says he plans on taking more vacation time this summer and wants to invest his winnings for early retirement.

“I think this is life-changing,” he said. “To me, this is forever a huge change.”

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, B.C. lottery players have won more than $91 million in winnings from Lotto Max so far this year.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winner encourages others to get the vaccine' Alberta’s first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winner encourages others to get the vaccine
Alberta’s first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winner encourages others to get the vaccine – Jul 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
